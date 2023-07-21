Josh Naylor Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Phillies - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Josh Naylor -- hitting .421 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Ranger Suarez on the hill, on July 21 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Pirates.
Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Explore More About This Game
Josh Naylor At The Plate
- Naylor has 99 hits, which is best among Cleveland hitters this season, while batting .313 with 37 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks seventh in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging.
- Naylor has recorded a hit in 56 of 85 games this year (65.9%), including 31 multi-hit games (36.5%).
- He has gone deep in 14 games this year (16.5%), leaving the park in 4.4% of his plate appearances.
- In 45.9% of his games this year, Naylor has driven in at least one run. In 19 of those games (22.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored at least once 30 times this year (35.3%), including eight games with multiple runs (9.4%).
Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|44
|.322
|AVG
|.305
|.359
|OBP
|.347
|.520
|SLG
|.530
|16
|XBH
|21
|7
|HR
|8
|30
|RBI
|45
|25/11
|K/BB
|27/10
|2
|SB
|4
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have a 4.09 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (105 total, 1.1 per game).
- Suarez (2-4 with a 3.84 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his 13th of the season.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, the left-hander went six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.84, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .260 against him.
