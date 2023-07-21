Myles Straw Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Phillies - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Myles Straw and his .382 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Progressive Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his last appearance against the Pirates.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw is hitting .243 with 15 doubles, three triples and 30 walks.
- Straw will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .375 in his last games.
- Straw has picked up a hit in 61.7% of his 94 games this season, with more than one hit in 18.1% of those games.
- He has not homered in his 94 games this season.
- In 15 games this year (16.0%), Straw has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 34.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (6.4%).
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|50
|.203
|AVG
|.276
|.261
|OBP
|.347
|.280
|SLG
|.333
|9
|XBH
|9
|0
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|9
|36/12
|K/BB
|37/18
|2
|SB
|10
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Phillies have a 4.09 team ERA that ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (105 total, 1.1 per game).
- Suarez (2-4 with a 3.84 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his 13th of the season.
- The lefty's last time out came on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.84, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are batting .260 against him.
