The Cleveland Guardians, including Myles Straw and his .382 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Progressive Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his last appearance against the Pirates.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw is hitting .243 with 15 doubles, three triples and 30 walks.

Straw will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .375 in his last games.

Straw has picked up a hit in 61.7% of his 94 games this season, with more than one hit in 18.1% of those games.

He has not homered in his 94 games this season.

In 15 games this year (16.0%), Straw has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 34.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (6.4%).

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 50 .203 AVG .276 .261 OBP .347 .280 SLG .333 9 XBH 9 0 HR 0 8 RBI 9 36/12 K/BB 37/18 2 SB 10

Phillies Pitching Rankings