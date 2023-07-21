Steven Kwan -- batting .262 with three doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Ranger Suarez on the mound, on July 21 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Steven Kwan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan leads Cleveland in slugging percentage (.366) thanks to 29 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 51st in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage, and 134th in slugging.

Kwan has gotten a hit in 65 of 94 games this year (69.1%), with more than one hit on 29 occasions (30.9%).

He has homered in 3.2% of his games in 2023, and 0.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 21.3% of his games this season, Kwan has tallied at least one RBI. In six of those games (6.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 53.2% of his games this season (50 of 94), with two or more runs 11 times (11.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 48 .258 AVG .279 .354 OBP .333 .352 SLG .378 14 XBH 15 1 HR 2 9 RBI 22 29/25 K/BB 19/17 7 SB 7

Phillies Pitching Rankings