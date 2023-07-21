Steven Kwan Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Phillies - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Steven Kwan -- batting .262 with three doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Ranger Suarez on the mound, on July 21 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Pirates.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Discover More About This Game
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan leads Cleveland in slugging percentage (.366) thanks to 29 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 51st in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage, and 134th in slugging.
- Kwan has gotten a hit in 65 of 94 games this year (69.1%), with more than one hit on 29 occasions (30.9%).
- He has homered in 3.2% of his games in 2023, and 0.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 21.3% of his games this season, Kwan has tallied at least one RBI. In six of those games (6.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 53.2% of his games this season (50 of 94), with two or more runs 11 times (11.7%).
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|48
|.258
|AVG
|.279
|.354
|OBP
|.333
|.352
|SLG
|.378
|14
|XBH
|15
|1
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|22
|29/25
|K/BB
|19/17
|7
|SB
|7
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Phillies have a 4.09 team ERA that ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow 105 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- Suarez makes the start for the Phillies, his 13th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 3.84 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the lefty went six innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.84, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are batting .260 against him.
