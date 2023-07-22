Amed Rosario Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Phillies - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 4:26 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Amed Rosario (batting .244 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, a walk and seven RBI), take on starting pitcher Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Progressive Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Phillies.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Explore More About This Game
Amed Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario has 17 doubles, five triples, three home runs and 22 walks while batting .255.
- Rosario is batting .217 with one homer during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Rosario has picked up a hit in 60 of 90 games this year, with multiple hits 21 times.
- He has gone deep in three games this year (3.3%), leaving the park in 0.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Rosario has picked up an RBI in 29 games this year (32.2%), with more than one RBI in eight of those contests (8.9%).
- In 40.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (11.1%).
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|45
|.307
|AVG
|.207
|.359
|OBP
|.240
|.453
|SLG
|.259
|19
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|1
|23
|RBI
|17
|32/14
|K/BB
|44/8
|7
|SB
|2
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 4.11 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (105 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wheeler (7-4) takes the mound for the Phillies in his 20th start of the season. He has a 3.96 ERA in 111 1/3 innings pitched, with 126 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed seven innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (3.96), 24th in WHIP (1.150), and 12th in K/9 (10.2).
