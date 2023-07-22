The Cleveland Guardians, including Amed Rosario (batting .244 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, a walk and seven RBI), take on starting pitcher Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Progressive Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Phillies.

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Rosario has 17 doubles, five triples, three home runs and 22 walks while batting .255.

Rosario is batting .217 with one homer during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Rosario has picked up a hit in 60 of 90 games this year, with multiple hits 21 times.

He has gone deep in three games this year (3.3%), leaving the park in 0.8% of his trips to the dish.

Rosario has picked up an RBI in 29 games this year (32.2%), with more than one RBI in eight of those contests (8.9%).

In 40.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (11.1%).

Home Away 45 GP 45 .307 AVG .207 .359 OBP .240 .453 SLG .259 19 XBH 6 2 HR 1 23 RBI 17 32/14 K/BB 44/8 7 SB 2

