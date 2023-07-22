Saturday's contest that pits the Cleveland Guardians (48-49) versus the Philadelphia Phillies (52-45) at Progressive Field has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Guardians. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on July 22.

The Phillies will call on Zack Wheeler (7-4) against the Guardians and Tanner Bibee (5-2).

Guardians vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: BSGL

Guardians vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Guardians 5, Phillies 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 1-3.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Guardians' past 10 games.

The Guardians have come away with 16 wins in the 39 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Cleveland has been victorious 12 times in 30 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Cleveland is the fifth-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.2 runs per game (406 total).

The Guardians have the ninth-best ERA (3.90) in the majors this season.

Guardians Schedule