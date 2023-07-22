Guardians vs. Phillies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 22
Saturday's contest that pits the Cleveland Guardians (48-49) versus the Philadelphia Phillies (52-45) at Progressive Field has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Guardians. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on July 22.
The Phillies will call on Zack Wheeler (7-4) against the Guardians and Tanner Bibee (5-2).
Guardians vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
Guardians vs. Phillies Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Guardians 5, Phillies 4.
Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Phillies
- Total Prediction: Under 8 runs
Guardians Performance Insights
- In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 1-3.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Guardians' past 10 games.
- The Guardians have come away with 16 wins in the 39 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Cleveland has been victorious 12 times in 30 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Cleveland is the fifth-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.2 runs per game (406 total).
- The Guardians have the ninth-best ERA (3.90) in the majors this season.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 16
|@ Rangers
|L 6-5
|Tanner Bibee vs Martín Pérez
|July 17
|@ Pirates
|W 11-0
|Xzavion Curry vs Quinn Priester
|July 18
|@ Pirates
|W 10-1
|Logan Allen vs Mitch Keller
|July 19
|@ Pirates
|L 7-5
|Aaron Civale vs Rich Hill
|July 21
|Phillies
|W 6-5
|Gavin Williams vs Ranger Suárez
|July 22
|Phillies
|-
|Tanner Bibee vs Zack Wheeler
|July 23
|Phillies
|-
|TBA vs Aaron Nola
|July 24
|Royals
|-
|Logan Allen vs Ryan Yarbrough
|July 25
|Royals
|-
|Aaron Civale vs Zack Greinke
|July 26
|Royals
|-
|Gavin Williams vs Alec Marsh
|July 27
|@ White Sox
|-
|Tanner Bibee vs Lance Lynn
