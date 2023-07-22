Player prop betting options for Bryson Stott, Jose Ramirez and others are available in the Philadelphia Phillies-Cleveland Guardians matchup at Progressive Field on Saturday, starting at 7:10 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 107 hits with 25 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs, 44 walks and 54 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.

He has a .292/.364/.496 slash line on the season.

Ramirez has recorded at least one hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .409 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Jul. 21 4-for-5 2 0 0 4 2 at Pirates Jul. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Pirates Jul. 18 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 at Pirates Jul. 17 2-for-5 1 0 1 4 0 at Rangers Jul. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Josh Naylor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Naylor Stats

Josh Naylor has 22 doubles, 15 home runs, 21 walks and 76 RBI (101 total hits). He's also swiped six bases.

He has a slash line of .315/.353/.523 so far this season.

Naylor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Jul. 21 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 at Pirates Jul. 19 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Jul. 18 2-for-5 2 2 6 8 0 at Pirates Jul. 17 2-for-5 2 1 3 6 0 at Rangers Jul. 16 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Zack Wheeler Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Wheeler Stats

The Phillies' Zack Wheeler (7-4) will make his 20th start of the season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Wheeler has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 19 chances this season.

The 33-year-old's 3.96 ERA ranks 36th, 1.150 WHIP ranks 24th, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 12th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Wheeler Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Padres Jul. 16 7.0 5 3 3 7 0 at Marlins Jul. 7 6.0 7 3 3 7 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 1 5.0 7 4 4 6 0 vs. Mets Jun. 25 5.1 9 5 5 8 2 at Athletics Jun. 18 6.0 6 0 0 4 2

Bryson Stott Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Stott Stats

Stott has 111 hits with 17 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 20 walks and 36 RBI. He's also stolen 15 bases.

He has a slash line of .307/.344/.440 on the year.

Stott hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .382 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and four RBI.

Stott Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians Jul. 21 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 20 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 18 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Padres Jul. 16 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 0

Nicholas Castellanos Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Castellanos Stats

Nicholas Castellanos has recorded 108 hits with 26 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 58 runs with six stolen bases.

He's slashing .286/.328/.472 so far this year.

Castellanos Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians Jul. 21 0-for-5 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 20 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 19 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 18 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Padres Jul. 16 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

