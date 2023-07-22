The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Naylor (.439 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 86 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Progressive Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Phillies.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field

Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Josh Naylor At The Plate

Naylor has 101 hits, which ranks first among Cleveland hitters this season, while batting .315 with 37 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks sixth, his on-base percentage ranks 34th, and he is ninth in the league in slugging.

In 57 of 86 games this year (66.3%) Naylor has had a hit, and in 32 of those games he had more than one (37.2%).

In 14 games this year, he has gone deep (16.3%, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate).

Naylor has picked up an RBI in 46.5% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 22.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in nine contests.

In 36.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (9.3%).

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 44 .325 AVG .305 .360 OBP .347 .516 SLG .530 16 XBH 21 7 HR 8 31 RBI 45 27/11 K/BB 27/10 2 SB 4

Phillies Pitching Rankings