Josh Naylor Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Phillies - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 4:26 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Naylor (.439 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 86 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Progressive Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Phillies.
Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Explore More About This Game
Josh Naylor At The Plate
- Naylor has 101 hits, which ranks first among Cleveland hitters this season, while batting .315 with 37 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks sixth, his on-base percentage ranks 34th, and he is ninth in the league in slugging.
- In 57 of 86 games this year (66.3%) Naylor has had a hit, and in 32 of those games he had more than one (37.2%).
- In 14 games this year, he has gone deep (16.3%, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate).
- Naylor has picked up an RBI in 46.5% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 22.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in nine contests.
- In 36.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (9.3%).
Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|44
|.325
|AVG
|.305
|.360
|OBP
|.347
|.516
|SLG
|.530
|16
|XBH
|21
|7
|HR
|8
|31
|RBI
|45
|27/11
|K/BB
|27/10
|2
|SB
|4
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Phillies have a 4.11 team ERA that ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow 105 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Wheeler (7-4 with a 3.96 ERA and 126 strikeouts in 111 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his 20th of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when he went seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old's 3.96 ERA ranks 36th, 1.150 WHIP ranks 24th, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 12th.
