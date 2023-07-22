Myles Straw -- with a slugging percentage of .394 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the mound, on July 22 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Phillies.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Myles Straw? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw is hitting .244 with 15 doubles, three triples and 31 walks.

Straw will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .467 over the course of his last games.

Straw has picked up a hit in 62.1% of his 95 games this season, with at least two hits in 17.9% of those games.

In 95 games played this year, he has not homered.

Straw has driven in a run in 15 games this year (15.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 34.7% of his games this year (33 of 95), with two or more runs six times (6.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 50 .205 AVG .276 .267 OBP .347 .281 SLG .333 9 XBH 9 0 HR 0 8 RBI 9 36/13 K/BB 37/18 2 SB 10

Phillies Pitching Rankings