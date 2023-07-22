The field for the 2023 The Open Championship in Hoylake, United Kingdom at Royal Liverpool Golf Club includes Si Woo Kim. The competition runs from July 20-23.

Si Woo Kim Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Kim has finished below par five times, while also carding 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has finished with one of the 10 best scores of the day in three of his last 16 rounds.

Kim has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

In his past five appearances, Kim has finished in the top five once.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

In his past five events, Kim has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 29 -5 279 1 20 3 4 $4.7M

The Open Championship Insights and Stats

In Kim's previous four appearances at this tournament, he has finished in the top 20 once. His average finish has been 41st.

In his past four appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Royal Liverpool Golf Club will play at 7,383 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,005.

Royal Liverpool Golf Club has had an average tournament score of -3 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The courses that Kim has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,337 yards, while Royal Liverpool Golf Club will be 7,383 yards this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -4. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -3.

Kim's Last Time Out

Kim shot poorly on the eight par-3 holes at the Travelers Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes to finish in the ninth percentile of the field.

His 4.08-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the Travelers Championship ranked in the 15th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.91).

On the four par-5 holes at the Travelers Championship, Kim shot better than 48% of the competitors (averaging 4.50 strokes).

Kim fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship (the other golfers averaged 2.0).

On the eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Kim carded three bogeys or worse (the field averaged 1.7).

Kim's five birdies or better on par-4s at the Travelers Championship were less than the field average of 7.6.

At that last tournament, Kim's performance on the 24 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (compared to the field's better average, 4.8).

Kim ended the Travelers Championship underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9), with two on the four par-5 holes.

The field at the Travelers Championship averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the four par-5s, but Kim finished without one.

The Open Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 20-23, 2023

July 20-23, 2023 Course: Royal Liverpool Golf Club

Royal Liverpool Golf Club Location: Hoylake, United Kingdom

Hoylake, United Kingdom Par: 71 / 7,383 yards

+10000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

