Fever vs. Liberty: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The New York Liberty (15-5) go head to head with the Indiana Fever (6-15) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, July 23, 2023. The matchup airs on NBA TV.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Fever vs. Liberty matchup.
Fever vs. Liberty Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- Arena: Barclays Center
Fever vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Liberty Moneyline
|Fever Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Liberty (-11.5)
|170.5
|-900
|+625
|BetMGM
|Liberty (-11.5)
|170.5
|-1000
|+600
|PointsBet
|Liberty (-11.5)
|170.5
|-750
|+450
|Tipico
|Liberty (-11.5)
|170.5
|-800
|+500
Fever vs. Liberty Betting Trends
- The Liberty have covered seven times in 19 games with a spread this season.
- The Fever have covered 13 times in 20 chances against the spread this season.
- New York has been favored by 11.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.
- Indiana has an ATS record of 4-0 when playing as at least 11.5-point underdogs this year.
- Liberty games have hit the over 12 out of 19 times this season.
- So far this season, 11 out of the Fever's 20 games with an over/under have hit the over.
