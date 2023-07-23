How to Watch the Fever vs. Liberty Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The New York Liberty (15-5) take on the Indiana Fever (6-15) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, July 23, 2023 on NBA TV.
Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Liberty or Fever with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!
Fever vs. Liberty Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: Barclays Center
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Rep your team with officially licensed Fever gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Key Stats for Fever vs. Liberty
- Indiana's 82.1 points per game are only 0.3 fewer points than the 82.4 New York allows to opponents.
- Indiana has shot at a 44.2% rate from the field this season, two percentage points greater than the 42.2% shooting opponents of New York have averaged.
- This season, the Fever have a 5-10 record in games the team collectively shoots over 42.2% from the field.
- Indiana shoots 32.2% from three-point distance this season. That's 3.3 percentage points lower than New York has allowed its opponents to shoot from deep (35.5%).
- The Fever are 3-4 when shooting over 35.5% as a team from three-point range.
- New York averages 37.4 rebounds a contest, 1.9 more rebounds per game than Indiana's average.
Fever Recent Performance
- Over their past 10 games, the Fever are scoring 81.4 points per game, 0.7 fewer points than their season average (82.1).
- Over its past 10 games, Indiana is posting 81.4 points per contest, 0.7 fewer points than its season average (82.1).
- The Fever are making 6.3 treys per contest in their previous 10 games, the same number as their average for the season. Meanwhile, they sport a higher three-point percentage over their previous 10 contests (33.7%) compared to their season average from three-point land (32.2%).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.