Sunday's game at Progressive Field has the Cleveland Guardians (49-49) taking on the Philadelphia Phillies (52-46) at 1:40 PM ET (on July 23). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Guardians, so expect a tight matchup.

The Phillies will call on Aaron Nola (9-6) versus the Guardians and Xzavion Curry (3-0).

Guardians vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

Guardians vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Guardians 5, Phillies 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

The Guardians have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Guardians' past 10 games.

The Guardians have been victorious in 17, or 42.5%, of the 40 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Cleveland has a win-loss record of 1-8 when favored by +125 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Guardians have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Cleveland is the fifth-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.2 runs per game (407 total).

The Guardians have the seventh-best ERA (3.86) in the majors this season.

Guardians Schedule