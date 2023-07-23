The Cleveland Guardians (49-49) will be eyeing a series sweep when they take on the Philadelphia Phillies (52-46) at Progressive Field on Sunday, July 23 at 1:40 PM ET. Xzavion Curry will get the nod for the Guardians, while Aaron Nola will take the hill for the Phillies.

The favored Phillies have -145 moneyline odds against the underdog Guardians, who are listed at +120. An 8.5-run total is listed for the contest.

Guardians vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Nola - PHI (9-6, 4.27 ERA) vs Curry - CLE (3-0, 2.86 ERA)

Guardians vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Guardians vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Phillies have won 35, or 59.3%, of the 59 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Phillies have a 20-13 record (winning 60.6% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Philadelphia.

The Phillies played as the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and they went 3-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Philadelphia and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times.

The Guardians have been chosen as underdogs in 40 games this year and have walked away with the win 17 times (42.5%) in those games.

The Guardians have a mark of 3-11 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Guardians have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 18th 2nd

