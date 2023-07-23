You can see player prop bet odds for Bryson Stott, Jose Ramirez and others on the Philadelphia Phillies and Cleveland Guardians ahead of their matchup at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday at Progressive Field.

Guardians vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: BSGL

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has collected 108 hits with 25 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs and 44 walks. He has driven in 55 runs with 12 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .292/.363/.495 so far this season.

Ramirez has recorded a base hit in five straight games. In his last five games he is batting .476 with two doubles, a walk and two RBI.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Jul. 22 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 21 4-for-5 2 0 0 4 2 at Pirates Jul. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Pirates Jul. 18 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 at Pirates Jul. 17 2-for-5 1 0 1 4 0

Josh Naylor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Naylor Stats

Josh Naylor has put up 102 hits with 22 doubles, 15 home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 76 runs with six stolen bases.

He's slashing .315/.353/.522 on the year.

Naylor heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .368 with a double, three home runs and 10 RBI.

Naylor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Jul. 22 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 21 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 at Pirates Jul. 19 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Jul. 18 2-for-5 2 2 6 8 0 at Pirates Jul. 17 2-for-5 2 1 3 6 0

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Aaron Nola Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Nola Stats

The Phillies' Aaron Nola (9-6) will make his 21st start of the season.

He has earned a quality start 10 times in 20 starts this season.

Nola has 19 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 20 chances this season.

The 30-year-old's 4.27 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.084 WHIP ranks 12th, and 9 K/9 ranks 28th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Nola Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Brewers Jul. 18 7.1 5 3 2 6 0 at Marlins Jul. 9 6.0 8 5 4 6 0 at Rays Jul. 4 7.1 5 1 1 12 1 at Cubs Jun. 28 5.0 7 4 4 4 3 vs. Braves Jun. 22 6.0 2 0 0 5 2

Bryson Stott Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Stott Stats

Stott has collected 111 hits with 17 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 20 walks. He has driven in 36 runs with 15 stolen bases.

He's slashed .305/.342/.437 so far this season.

Stott Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians Jul. 22 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Jul. 21 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 20 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 18 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0

Nicholas Castellanos Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Castellanos Stats

Nicholas Castellanos has 26 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 24 walks and 58 RBI (108 total hits). He has stolen six bases.

He has a slash line of .283/.325/.467 so far this year.

Castellanos Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians Jul. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Jul. 21 0-for-5 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 20 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 19 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 18 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

