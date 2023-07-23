The Cleveland Guardians (49-49) have a 2-0 series lead and hope to sweep the Philadelphia Phillies (52-46) on Sunday at Progressive Field, at 1:40 PM ET.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Aaron Nola (9-6) to the mound, while Xzavion Curry (3-0) will get the nod for the Guardians.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Nola - PHI (9-6, 4.27 ERA) vs Curry - CLE (3-0, 2.86 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Xzavion Curry

The Guardians will look to Curry (3-0) to open the game and make his second start this season.

The right-hander last appeared on Monday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went three scoreless innings while giving up one hit.

Opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .238 against him this season. He has a 2.86 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings over his 24 appearances.

He is trying to keep a streak of four games without surrendering an earned run intact.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Aaron Nola

Nola (9-6) will take the mound for the Phillies, his 21st start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in 7 1/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The 30-year-old has pitched to a 4.27 ERA this season with 9 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.1 walks per nine across 20 games.

He has earned a quality start 10 times in 20 starts this season.

Nola has pitched five or more innings in 19 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 20 chances this season.

The 30-year-old's 4.27 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.084 WHIP ranks 12th, and 9 K/9 ranks 28th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.