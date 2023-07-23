The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Bell (.406 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Phillies.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Josh Bell At The Plate

  • Bell is hitting .241 with 18 doubles, 11 home runs and 42 walks.
  • Bell will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .389 with two homers in his last games.
  • Bell has had a hit in 57 of 89 games this year (64.0%), including multiple hits 15 times (16.9%).
  • He has hit a home run in 12.4% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Bell has had an RBI in 36 games this season (40.4%), including nine multi-RBI outings (10.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 21.3% of his games this season (19 of 89), with two or more runs three times (3.4%).

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
47 GP 42
.238 AVG .243
.317 OBP .343
.372 SLG .434
14 XBH 15
4 HR 7
21 RBI 26
39/19 K/BB 37/23
0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The Phillies pitching staff is eighth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies have a 4.08 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (105 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Nola looks for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Phillies, his 21st of the season. He is 9-6 with a 4.27 ERA and 126 strikeouts in 126 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday, the righty tossed 7 1/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old's 4.27 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.084 WHIP ranks 12th, and 9 K/9 ranks 28th.
