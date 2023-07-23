On Sunday, Josh Naylor (.425 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points above season-long percentage) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Phillies.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field

Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Josh Naylor At The Plate

Naylor has 102 hits, which is best among Cleveland hitters this season, while batting .315 with 37 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks sixth in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.

Naylor has gotten a hit in 58 of 87 games this year (66.7%), with at least two hits on 32 occasions (36.8%).

He has hit a home run in 16.1% of his games in 2023, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

Naylor has picked up an RBI in 40 games this year (46.0%), with two or more RBI in 19 of those contests (21.8%).

In 35.6% of his games this season (31 of 87), he has scored, and in eight of those games (9.2%) he has scored more than once.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 44 .325 AVG .305 .360 OBP .347 .513 SLG .530 16 XBH 21 7 HR 8 31 RBI 45 28/11 K/BB 27/10 2 SB 4

Phillies Pitching Rankings