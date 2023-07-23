Josh Naylor Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Phillies - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Sunday, Josh Naylor (.425 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points above season-long percentage) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Phillies.
Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Josh Naylor At The Plate
- Naylor has 102 hits, which is best among Cleveland hitters this season, while batting .315 with 37 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks sixth in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.
- Naylor has gotten a hit in 58 of 87 games this year (66.7%), with at least two hits on 32 occasions (36.8%).
- He has hit a home run in 16.1% of his games in 2023, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Naylor has picked up an RBI in 40 games this year (46.0%), with two or more RBI in 19 of those contests (21.8%).
- In 35.6% of his games this season (31 of 87), he has scored, and in eight of those games (9.2%) he has scored more than once.
Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|44
|.325
|AVG
|.305
|.360
|OBP
|.347
|.513
|SLG
|.530
|16
|XBH
|21
|7
|HR
|8
|31
|RBI
|45
|28/11
|K/BB
|27/10
|2
|SB
|4
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Phillies have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.08).
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (105 total, 1.1 per game).
- Nola looks for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Phillies, his 21st of the season. He is 9-6 with a 4.27 ERA and 126 strikeouts in 126 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander threw 7 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (4.27), 12th in WHIP (1.084), and 28th in K/9 (9).
