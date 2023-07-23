Myles Straw Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Phillies - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
On Sunday, Myles Straw (.281 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, four walks and three RBI) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Phillies.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw is hitting .242 with 15 doubles, three triples and 32 walks.
- Straw has gotten at least one hit in 61.5% of his games this year (59 of 96), with at least two hits 17 times (17.7%).
- In 96 games played this season, he has not homered.
- Straw has driven in a run in 15 games this year (15.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 33 of 96 games this year, and more than once 6 times.
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|50
|.203
|AVG
|.276
|.268
|OBP
|.347
|.277
|SLG
|.333
|9
|XBH
|9
|0
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|9
|38/14
|K/BB
|37/18
|2
|SB
|10
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.08).
- The Phillies surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (105 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Phillies are sending Nola (9-6) to the mound to make his 21st start of the season as he aims for his 10th victory. He is 9-6 with a 4.27 ERA and 126 strikeouts in 126 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander threw 7 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 30-year-old's 4.27 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.084 WHIP ranks 12th, and 9 K/9 ranks 28th among qualifying pitchers this season.
