Steven Kwan Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Phillies - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Steven Kwan and his .476 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan has 25 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 42 walks while hitting .268.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 53rd in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and 132nd in slugging.
- In 68.8% of his 96 games this season, Kwan has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 30 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 96 games he has played this year, he's homered in three of them (3.1%), and in 0.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Kwan has had at least one RBI in 21.9% of his games this year (21 of 96), with more than one RBI six times (6.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 51 of 96 games this season, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|48
|.257
|AVG
|.279
|.349
|OBP
|.333
|.351
|SLG
|.378
|15
|XBH
|15
|1
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|22
|30/25
|K/BB
|19/17
|7
|SB
|7
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Phillies' 4.08 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (105 total, 1.1 per game).
- Nola (9-6) is aiming for his 10th victory when he takes the mound for the Phillies in his 21st start of the season. He's put together a 4.27 ERA in 126 1/3 innings pitched, with 126 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander tossed 7 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 4.27 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.084 WHIP ranks 12th, and 9 K/9 ranks 28th.
