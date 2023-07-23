The Cleveland Guardians, including Steven Kwan and his .476 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Aaron Nola TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan has 25 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 42 walks while hitting .268.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 53rd in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and 132nd in slugging.

In 68.8% of his 96 games this season, Kwan has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 30 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 96 games he has played this year, he's homered in three of them (3.1%), and in 0.7% of his trips to the dish.

Kwan has had at least one RBI in 21.9% of his games this year (21 of 96), with more than one RBI six times (6.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 51 of 96 games this season, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 48 .257 AVG .279 .349 OBP .333 .351 SLG .378 15 XBH 15 1 HR 2 10 RBI 22 30/25 K/BB 19/17 7 SB 7

