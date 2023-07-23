Sunday, Tyler Freeman and the Cleveland Guardians face the Philadelphia Phillies and Aaron Nola, with the first pitch at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last action (on July 19 against the Pirates) he went 1-for-4.

Tyler Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Explore More About This Game

Tyler Freeman At The Plate

  • Freeman is hitting .301 with six doubles and four walks.
  • Freeman enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .333.
  • In 15 of 24 games this year (62.5%) Freeman has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (29.2%).
  • He has not gone deep in his 24 games this season.
  • Freeman has driven in a run in four games this year (16.7%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored at least one run six times this season (25.0%), including one multi-run game.

Tyler Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 12
.387 AVG .238
.441 OBP .267
.484 SLG .310
3 XBH 3
0 HR 0
2 RBI 2
3/3 K/BB 9/1
2 SB 1

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
  • The Phillies have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.08).
  • Phillies pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (105 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Nola aims for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Phillies, his 21st of the season. He is 9-6 with a 4.27 ERA and 126 strikeouts in 126 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander went 7 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old's 4.27 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.084 WHIP ranks 12th, and 9 K/9 ranks 28th.
