Gabriel Arias Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Royals - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Gabriel Arias (.130 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 160 points below season-long percentage) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Yarbrough. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Phillies.
Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Ryan Yarbrough
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Gabriel Arias? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Gabriel Arias At The Plate
- Arias is batting .179 with five doubles, four home runs and 22 walks.
- In 38.9% of his games this season (21 of 54), Arias has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (7.4%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a long ball in 7.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Arias has driven in a run in four games this season (7.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 10 of 54 games (18.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|25
|.121
|AVG
|.230
|.256
|OBP
|.321
|.167
|SLG
|.419
|3
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|4
|0
|RBI
|6
|27/12
|K/BB
|25/10
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.20).
- The Royals rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (121 total, 1.2 per game).
- Yarbrough (2-5) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 5.21 ERA in 38 2/3 innings pitched, with 23 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the left-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 5.21, with 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .269 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.