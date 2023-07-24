On Monday, Gabriel Arias (.130 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 160 points below season-long percentage) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Yarbrough. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Phillies.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Ryan Yarbrough

Ryan Yarbrough TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gabriel Arias? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

Arias is batting .179 with five doubles, four home runs and 22 walks.

In 38.9% of his games this season (21 of 54), Arias has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (7.4%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a long ball in 7.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

Arias has driven in a run in four games this season (7.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 10 of 54 games (18.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 25 .121 AVG .230 .256 OBP .321 .167 SLG .419 3 XBH 6 0 HR 4 0 RBI 6 27/12 K/BB 25/10 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings