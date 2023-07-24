Monday's contest at Progressive Field has the Cleveland Guardians (49-50) taking on the Kansas City Royals (28-73) at 7:10 PM (on July 24). Our computer prediction projects a 4-3 victory for the Guardians, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The probable starters are Logan Allen (4-2) for the Guardians and Ryan Yarbrough (2-5) for the Royals.

Guardians vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

  • When: Monday, July 24, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
  • Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
  • How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Guardians vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Guardians 5, Royals 3.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Royals

  • Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

  • The Guardians have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have won one of those contests.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.
  • There has not been a spread set for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.
  • The Guardians have won 28, or 58.3%, of the 48 games they've played as favorites this season.
  • Cleveland has a record of 4-7, a 36.4% win rate, when favored by -190 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • The Guardians have a 65.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
  • Cleveland has scored 412 runs (just 4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.
  • The Guardians have a 3.89 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
July 18 @ Pirates W 10-1 Logan Allen vs Mitch Keller
July 19 @ Pirates L 7-5 Aaron Civale vs Rich Hill
July 21 Phillies W 6-5 Gavin Williams vs Ranger Suárez
July 22 Phillies W 1-0 Tanner Bibee vs Zack Wheeler
July 23 Phillies L 8-5 Xzavion Curry vs Aaron Nola
July 24 Royals - Logan Allen vs Ryan Yarbrough
July 25 Royals - Aaron Civale vs Zack Greinke
July 26 Royals - Gavin Williams vs Alec Marsh
July 27 @ White Sox - Tanner Bibee vs Dylan Cease
July 28 @ White Sox - TBA vs Lucas Giolito
July 29 @ White Sox - Logan Allen vs Touki Toussaint

