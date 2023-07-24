Josh Naylor and the Cleveland Guardians will take on the Kansas City Royals and Salvador Perez on Monday at 7:10 PM ET, at Progressive Field.

The Royals are +165 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Guardians (-200). The over/under is 8.5 runs for this matchup (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds on the under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Guardians gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Guardians vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -200 +165 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

The Guardians have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

The Guardians and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in their last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have been the moneyline favorite 48 total times this season. They've finished 28-20 in those games.

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter, Cleveland has gone 3-5 (37.5%).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Guardians' implied win probability is 66.7%.

In the 98 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Cleveland, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 42 times (42-52-4).

The Guardians are 7-3-0 ATS this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 26-23 23-27 20-16 29-34 32-30 17-20

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.