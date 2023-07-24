Michael Massey and Josh Naylor take the field when the Kansas City Royals and Cleveland Guardians meet on Monday at Progressive Field.

Guardians vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians have hit the fewest home runs in baseball this season (74).

Cleveland ranks 25th in MLB, slugging .382.

The Guardians rank 13th in the majors with a .252 batting average.

Cleveland scores the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (412 total, 4.2 per game).

The Guardians' .314 on-base percentage is 20th in MLB.

Guardians batters strike out seven times per game, the fewest strikeouts in the majors.

Cleveland's pitching staff is 26th in the majors with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Cleveland has the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.89).

The Guardians average baseball's 16th-ranked WHIP (1.271).

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Logan Allen (4-2 with a 3.21 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 67 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his 14th of the season.

His last time out came on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the left-hander tossed five scoreless innings while giving up just one hit.

Allen has four quality starts under his belt this season.

Allen has pitched five or more innings in a game nine times this year heading into this outing.

He will try for his fourth straight appearance without allowing an earned run.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 7/18/2023 Pirates W 10-1 Away Logan Allen Mitch Keller 7/19/2023 Pirates L 7-5 Away Aaron Civale Rich Hill 7/21/2023 Phillies W 6-5 Home Gavin Williams Ranger Suárez 7/22/2023 Phillies W 1-0 Home Tanner Bibee Zack Wheeler 7/23/2023 Phillies L 8-5 Home Xzavion Curry Aaron Nola 7/24/2023 Royals - Home Logan Allen Ryan Yarbrough 7/25/2023 Royals - Home Aaron Civale Zack Greinke 7/26/2023 Royals - Home Gavin Williams Alec Marsh 7/27/2023 White Sox - Away Tanner Bibee Dylan Cease 7/28/2023 White Sox - Away - Lucas Giolito 7/29/2023 White Sox - Away Logan Allen Touki Toussaint

