How to Watch the Guardians vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 24
Michael Massey and Josh Naylor take the field when the Kansas City Royals and Cleveland Guardians meet on Monday at Progressive Field.
Guardians vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians have hit the fewest home runs in baseball this season (74).
- Cleveland ranks 25th in MLB, slugging .382.
- The Guardians rank 13th in the majors with a .252 batting average.
- Cleveland scores the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (412 total, 4.2 per game).
- The Guardians' .314 on-base percentage is 20th in MLB.
- Guardians batters strike out seven times per game, the fewest strikeouts in the majors.
- Cleveland's pitching staff is 26th in the majors with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Cleveland has the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.89).
- The Guardians average baseball's 16th-ranked WHIP (1.271).
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- Logan Allen (4-2 with a 3.21 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 67 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his 14th of the season.
- His last time out came on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the left-hander tossed five scoreless innings while giving up just one hit.
- Allen has four quality starts under his belt this season.
- Allen has pitched five or more innings in a game nine times this year heading into this outing.
- He will try for his fourth straight appearance without allowing an earned run.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/18/2023
|Pirates
|W 10-1
|Away
|Logan Allen
|Mitch Keller
|7/19/2023
|Pirates
|L 7-5
|Away
|Aaron Civale
|Rich Hill
|7/21/2023
|Phillies
|W 6-5
|Home
|Gavin Williams
|Ranger Suárez
|7/22/2023
|Phillies
|W 1-0
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|Zack Wheeler
|7/23/2023
|Phillies
|L 8-5
|Home
|Xzavion Curry
|Aaron Nola
|7/24/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Logan Allen
|Ryan Yarbrough
|7/25/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Aaron Civale
|Zack Greinke
|7/26/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Gavin Williams
|Alec Marsh
|7/27/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Dylan Cease
|7/28/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|-
|Lucas Giolito
|7/29/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Logan Allen
|Touki Toussaint
