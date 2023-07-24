Jose Ramirez's Cleveland Guardians (49-50) and Bobby Witt Jr.'s Kansas City Royals (28-73) will go head to head in the series opener on Monday, July 24 at Progressive Field. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Guardians as -190 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Royals +155 moneyline odds. An 8.5-run total has been set in the game.

Guardians vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Logan Allen - CLE (4-2, 3.21 ERA) vs Ryan Yarbrough - KC (2-5, 5.21 ERA)

Guardians vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Wanting to put money on the Guardians and Royals matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Guardians (-190), for instance -- will win. It's that easy! If the Guardians are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $15.26 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, like player props (will José Ramírez get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more.

Discover More About This Game

Guardians vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Guardians have won 28 out of the 48 games, or 58.3%, in which they've been favored.

The Guardians have gone 4-7 (winning just 36.4% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -190 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Cleveland, based on the moneyline, is 65.5%.

The Guardians have a 1-2 record across the three games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Cleveland and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 88 games this year and have walked away with the win 25 times (28.4%) in those games.

The Royals have a mark of 9-26 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +155 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Royals had a record of 2-8.

When it comes to hitting the over, Kansas City and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Guardians vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Josh Naylor 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+130) Josh Bell 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+155) Amed Rosario 1.5 (+135) 1.5 (-125) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+155) Andrés Giménez 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+210) Steven Kwan 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+210)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 19th 2nd

