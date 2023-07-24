Top Player Prop Bets for Guardians vs. Royals on July 24, 2023
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians host the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field on Monday at 7:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Jose Ramirez, Bobby Witt Jr. and others in this contest.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Guardians vs. Royals Game Info
- When: Monday, July 24, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
|Guardians Injury Report
|Guardians vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|Guardians vs Royals Pitching Matchup
MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians
José Ramírez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Ramírez Stats
- Ramirez has collected 108 hits with 25 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs and 44 walks. He has driven in 56 runs with 12 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .288/.359/.488 so far this season.
Ramírez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 23
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 22
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 21
|4-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|4
|2
|at Pirates
|Jul. 19
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Pirates
|Jul. 18
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
Steven Kwan Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Kwan Stats
- Steven Kwan has collected 109 hits with 25 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 42 walks. He has driven in 34 runs with 14 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .275/.346/.378 so far this season.
Kwan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 23
|4-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|7
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 21
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Pirates
|Jul. 19
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Pirates
|Jul. 18
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
Bet on player props for José Ramírez, Steven Kwan or other Guardians players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Bobby Witt Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Witt Jr. Stats
- Witt Jr. has 101 hits with 16 doubles, six triples, 16 home runs, 21 walks and 51 RBI. He's also stolen 28 bases.
- He's slashed .253/.292/.443 on the season.
Witt Jr. Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Yankees
|Jul. 23
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Yankees
|Jul. 22
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Yankees
|Jul. 21
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 19
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 18
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Salvador Pérez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Pérez Stats
- Salvador Perez has 84 hits with 15 doubles, 16 home runs, 12 walks and 41 RBI.
- He has a .246/.288/.431 slash line on the year.
Pérez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Yankees
|Jul. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|at Yankees
|Jul. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Yankees
|Jul. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 19
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Bobby Witt Jr., Salvador Pérez or other Royals players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.