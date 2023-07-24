Myles Straw Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Royals - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Myles Straw (.364 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Ryan Yarbrough and the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Phillies.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Royals Starter: Ryan Yarbrough
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Explore More About This Game
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw is hitting .241 with 15 doubles, three triples and 32 walks.
- In 60.8% of his games this year (59 of 97), Straw has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (17.5%) he recorded at least two.
- In 97 games played this year, he has not homered.
- Straw has driven in a run in 15 games this season (15.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 34.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 6.2%.
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|50
|.201
|AVG
|.276
|.267
|OBP
|.347
|.275
|SLG
|.333
|9
|XBH
|9
|0
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|9
|38/14
|K/BB
|37/18
|2
|SB
|10
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals' 5.20 team ERA ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (121 total, 1.2 per game).
- Yarbrough (2-5) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 5.21 ERA in 38 2/3 innings pitched, with 23 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the left-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 31-year-old has a 5.21 ERA and 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .269 to opposing hitters.
