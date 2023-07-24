The Cleveland Guardians, including Myles Straw (.364 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Ryan Yarbrough and the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Phillies.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Progressive Field

Royals Starter: Ryan Yarbrough

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw is hitting .241 with 15 doubles, three triples and 32 walks.

In 60.8% of his games this year (59 of 97), Straw has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (17.5%) he recorded at least two.

In 97 games played this year, he has not homered.

Straw has driven in a run in 15 games this season (15.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 34.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 6.2%.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 50 .201 AVG .276 .267 OBP .347 .275 SLG .333 9 XBH 9 0 HR 0 8 RBI 9 38/14 K/BB 37/18 2 SB 10

Royals Pitching Rankings