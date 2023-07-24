Steven Kwan -- batting .349 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Kansas City Royals, with Ryan Yarbrough on the mound, on July 24 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 4-for-5 against the Phillies.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Monday, July 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Ryan Yarbrough

Ryan Yarbrough TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan leads Cleveland in slugging percentage (.378) thanks to 31 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 35th, his on-base percentage ranks 41st, and he is 122nd in the league in slugging.

In 67 of 97 games this year (69.1%) Kwan has had a hit, and in 31 of those games he had more than one (32.0%).

In four games this season, he has hit a long ball (4.1%, and 0.9% of his trips to the plate).

Kwan has driven home a run in 22 games this season (22.7%), including more than one RBI in 7.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 52 games this year (53.6%), including 11 multi-run games (11.3%).

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 48 .270 AVG .279 .359 OBP .333 .378 SLG .378 16 XBH 15 2 HR 2 12 RBI 22 30/25 K/BB 19/17 7 SB 7

