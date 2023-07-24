Steven Kwan Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Royals - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Steven Kwan -- batting .349 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Kansas City Royals, with Ryan Yarbrough on the mound, on July 24 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 4-for-5 against the Phillies.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Royals Starter: Ryan Yarbrough
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan leads Cleveland in slugging percentage (.378) thanks to 31 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 35th, his on-base percentage ranks 41st, and he is 122nd in the league in slugging.
- In 67 of 97 games this year (69.1%) Kwan has had a hit, and in 31 of those games he had more than one (32.0%).
- In four games this season, he has hit a long ball (4.1%, and 0.9% of his trips to the plate).
- Kwan has driven home a run in 22 games this season (22.7%), including more than one RBI in 7.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 52 games this year (53.6%), including 11 multi-run games (11.3%).
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|48
|.270
|AVG
|.279
|.359
|OBP
|.333
|.378
|SLG
|.378
|16
|XBH
|15
|2
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|22
|30/25
|K/BB
|19/17
|7
|SB
|7
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 24th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have a 5.20 team ERA that ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (121 total, 1.2 per game).
- Yarbrough gets the start for the Royals, his sixth of the season. He is 2-5 with a 5.21 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, the left-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 31-year-old has put up a 5.21 ERA and 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .269 to opposing hitters.
