Amed Rosario Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Royals - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Amed Rosario (coming off going 3-for-4 with two doubles) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Greinke. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with two doubles) against the Royals.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Discover More About This Game
Amed Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is hitting .260 with 19 doubles, five triples, three home runs and 22 walks.
- In 66.7% of his 93 games this season, Rosario has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 3.2% of his games in 2023 (three of 93), and 0.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Rosario has picked up an RBI in 29 games this year (31.2%), with two or more RBI in eight of those contests (8.6%).
- In 40.9% of his games this year (38 of 93), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (10.8%) he has scored more than once.
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|45
|.314
|AVG
|.207
|.363
|OBP
|.240
|.463
|SLG
|.259
|21
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|1
|23
|RBI
|17
|33/14
|K/BB
|44/8
|7
|SB
|2
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.1 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.17).
- The Royals rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (121 total, 1.2 per game).
- Greinke makes the start for the Royals, his 20th of the season. He is 1-10 with a 5.03 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when the right-hander threw four innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 39-year-old has an ERA of 5.03, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are batting .286 against him.
