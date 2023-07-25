On Tuesday, Cam Gallagher (.160 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles and a walk) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Greinke. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-2 against the Phillies.

Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

Zack Greinke TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Cam Gallagher At The Plate

Gallagher has five doubles and three walks while hitting .143.

In 31.6% of his games this year (12 of 38), Gallagher has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (7.9%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has not hit a long ball in his 38 games this season.

In four games this season (10.5%), Gallagher has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in six of 38 games so far this year.

Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 20 .109 AVG .169 .146 OBP .194 .130 SLG .237 1 XBH 4 0 HR 0 0 RBI 6 14/2 K/BB 19/1 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings