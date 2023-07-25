Cam Gallagher Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Royals - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Cam Gallagher (.160 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles and a walk) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Greinke. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-2 against the Phillies.
Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Explore More About This Game
Cam Gallagher At The Plate
- Gallagher has five doubles and three walks while hitting .143.
- In 31.6% of his games this year (12 of 38), Gallagher has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (7.9%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 38 games this season.
- In four games this season (10.5%), Gallagher has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in six of 38 games so far this year.
Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|20
|.109
|AVG
|.169
|.146
|OBP
|.194
|.130
|SLG
|.237
|1
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|6
|14/2
|K/BB
|19/1
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.1 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Royals have a 5.17 team ERA that ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (121 total, 1.2 per game).
- Greinke (1-10) takes the mound for the Royals in his 20th start of the season. He has a 5.03 ERA in 96 2/3 innings pitched, with 65 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, the righty tossed four innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 39-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.03, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .286 against him.
