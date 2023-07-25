How to Watch the Fever vs. Sparks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Sparks (7-15) will try to halt an eight-game losing skid when hosting the Indiana Fever (6-16) on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena. This matchup is at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and FACEBOOK.
Fever vs. Sparks Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: Crypto.com Arena
Key Stats for Fever vs. Sparks
- Indiana puts up just 0.3 fewer points per game (82.2) than Los Angeles allows (82.5).
- Indiana has shot at a 44.3% clip from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points below the 46.5% shooting opponents of Los Angeles have averaged.
- The Fever have put together a 2-6 straight-up record in games they shoot higher than 46.5% from the field.
- Indiana shoots 32.8% from beyond the arc this season. That's only 0.5 percentage points higher than Los Angeles has allowed its opponents to shoot from deep (32.3%).
- The Fever have a 4-6 record when the team makes more than 32.3% of their three-point attempts.
- Los Angeles and Indiana rebound at around the same rate, with Los Angeles averaging 2.7 fewer rebounds per game.
Fever Recent Performance
- While the Fever are averaging 82.2 points per game in 2023, they have fallen short of that in their previous 10 games, tallying 81.7 points per contest.
- The Fever are draining 0.3 fewer threes per contest in their last 10 games (6.1) compared to their season average (6.4), but they are producing a better three-point percentage over their past 10 contests (33.5%) compared to their season mark (32.8%).
