Guardians vs. Royals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 25
Tuesday's contest that pits the Cleveland Guardians (49-51) versus the Kansas City Royals (29-73) at Progressive Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Guardians, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 7:10 PM on July 25.
The probable pitchers are Aaron Civale (3-2) for the Guardians and Zack Greinke (1-10) for the Royals.
Guardians vs. Royals Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Guardians vs. Royals Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Guardians 5, Royals 4.
Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Royals
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Guardians Performance Insights
- The Guardians have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Cleveland and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.
- The Guardians have been favorites in 49 games this season and won 28 (57.1%) of those contests.
- Cleveland has entered seven games this season favored by -210 or more and is 2-5 in those contests.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for the Guardians.
- Cleveland has scored the fifth-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 415 (4.2 per game).
- The Guardians' 3.89 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 19
|@ Pirates
|L 7-5
|Aaron Civale vs Rich Hill
|July 21
|Phillies
|W 6-5
|Gavin Williams vs Ranger Suárez
|July 22
|Phillies
|W 1-0
|Tanner Bibee vs Zack Wheeler
|July 23
|Phillies
|L 8-5
|Xzavion Curry vs Aaron Nola
|July 24
|Royals
|L 5-3
|Logan Allen vs Ryan Yarbrough
|July 25
|Royals
|-
|Aaron Civale vs Zack Greinke
|July 26
|Royals
|-
|Gavin Williams vs Alec Marsh
|July 27
|@ White Sox
|-
|Tanner Bibee vs Dylan Cease
|July 28
|@ White Sox
|-
|TBA vs Lucas Giolito
|July 29
|@ White Sox
|-
|Logan Allen vs Touki Toussaint
|July 30
|@ White Sox
|-
|Aaron Civale vs Michael Kopech
