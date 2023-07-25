Tuesday's contest that pits the Cleveland Guardians (49-51) versus the Kansas City Royals (29-73) at Progressive Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Guardians, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 7:10 PM on July 25.

The probable pitchers are Aaron Civale (3-2) for the Guardians and Zack Greinke (1-10) for the Royals.

Guardians vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

BSGL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Guardians 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

The Guardians have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cleveland and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.

The Guardians have been favorites in 49 games this season and won 28 (57.1%) of those contests.

Cleveland has entered seven games this season favored by -210 or more and is 2-5 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for the Guardians.

Cleveland has scored the fifth-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 415 (4.2 per game).

The Guardians' 3.89 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians Schedule