How to Watch the Guardians vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 25
Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians will square off against Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series.
Guardians vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians have hit the fewest home runs in MLB action this season (74).
- Cleveland has the fifth-lowest slugging percentage in baseball (.382).
- The Guardians' .252 batting average ranks 13th in the majors.
- Cleveland is the fifth-lowest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.2 runs per game (415 total).
- The Guardians' .314 on-base percentage is 20th in baseball.
- The Guardians strike out seven times per game, the fewest Ks in baseball.
- Cleveland's pitching staff ranks 25th in the majors with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Cleveland's 3.89 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Guardians combine for the 14th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.266).
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- Aaron Civale gets the start for the Guardians, his 12th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.71 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Civale heads into the matchup with four quality starts under his belt this year.
- Civale is seeking his seventh straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 innings per appearance on the hill.
- In three of his 11 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/19/2023
|Pirates
|L 7-5
|Away
|Aaron Civale
|Rich Hill
|7/21/2023
|Phillies
|W 6-5
|Home
|Gavin Williams
|Ranger Suárez
|7/22/2023
|Phillies
|W 1-0
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|Zack Wheeler
|7/23/2023
|Phillies
|L 8-5
|Home
|Xzavion Curry
|Aaron Nola
|7/24/2023
|Royals
|L 5-3
|Home
|Logan Allen
|Ryan Yarbrough
|7/25/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Aaron Civale
|Zack Greinke
|7/26/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Gavin Williams
|Alec Marsh
|7/27/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Dylan Cease
|7/28/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|-
|Lucas Giolito
|7/29/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Logan Allen
|Touki Toussaint
|7/30/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Aaron Civale
|Michael Kopech
