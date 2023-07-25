Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians will square off against Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series.

Guardians vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians have hit the fewest home runs in MLB action this season (74).

Cleveland has the fifth-lowest slugging percentage in baseball (.382).

The Guardians' .252 batting average ranks 13th in the majors.

Cleveland is the fifth-lowest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.2 runs per game (415 total).

The Guardians' .314 on-base percentage is 20th in baseball.

The Guardians strike out seven times per game, the fewest Ks in baseball.

Cleveland's pitching staff ranks 25th in the majors with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Cleveland's 3.89 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Guardians combine for the 14th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.266).

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Aaron Civale gets the start for the Guardians, his 12th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.71 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

Civale heads into the matchup with four quality starts under his belt this year.

Civale is seeking his seventh straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 innings per appearance on the hill.

In three of his 11 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 7/19/2023 Pirates L 7-5 Away Aaron Civale Rich Hill 7/21/2023 Phillies W 6-5 Home Gavin Williams Ranger Suárez 7/22/2023 Phillies W 1-0 Home Tanner Bibee Zack Wheeler 7/23/2023 Phillies L 8-5 Home Xzavion Curry Aaron Nola 7/24/2023 Royals L 5-3 Home Logan Allen Ryan Yarbrough 7/25/2023 Royals - Home Aaron Civale Zack Greinke 7/26/2023 Royals - Home Gavin Williams Alec Marsh 7/27/2023 White Sox - Away Tanner Bibee Dylan Cease 7/28/2023 White Sox - Away - Lucas Giolito 7/29/2023 White Sox - Away Logan Allen Touki Toussaint 7/30/2023 White Sox - Away Aaron Civale Michael Kopech

