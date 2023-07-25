Aaron Civale will take the hill for the Cleveland Guardians (49-51) on Tuesday, July 25 against the Kansas City Royals (29-73), who will answer with Zack Greinke. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET at Progressive Field.

The favored Guardians have -210 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +170. The game's total has been set at 8.5 runs.

Guardians vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Civale - CLE (3-2, 2.71 ERA) vs Greinke - KC (1-10, 5.03 ERA)

Guardians vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Guardians vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Guardians have been favored 49 times and won 28, or 57.1%, of those games.

The Guardians have a record of 2-5 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter (28.6% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for Cleveland.

The Guardians have a 1-2 record over the three games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Cleveland combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total seven times.

The Royals have won in 26, or 29.2%, of the 89 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Royals have won eight of 27 games when listed as at least +170 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Royals had a record of 3-7.

When it comes to hitting the over, Kansas City and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Guardians vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Ramírez 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+130) Josh Naylor 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+105) Amed Rosario 1.5 (+140) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+165) Andrés Giménez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+180) Myles Straw 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+165) 0.5 (+1200) 0.5 (+185)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 19th 2nd

