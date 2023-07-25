Top Player Prop Bets for Guardians vs. Royals on July 25, 2023
Sportsbooks have listed player props for Jose Ramirez, Bobby Witt Jr. and others when the Cleveland Guardians host the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
Guardians vs. Royals Game Info
- When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians
Aaron Civale Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Civale Stats
- Aaron Civale (3-2) will take the mound for the Guardians, his 12th start of the season.
- He has started 11 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in four of them.
- Civale has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- In 11 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.
Civale Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Pirates
|Jul. 19
|5.1
|5
|2
|2
|3
|1
|at Rangers
|Jul. 14
|5.0
|5
|2
|2
|2
|1
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 7
|7.0
|2
|0
|0
|9
|0
|at Cubs
|Jul. 2
|6.0
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 25
|6.0
|6
|4
|4
|5
|2
José Ramírez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Ramírez Stats
- Ramirez has 108 hits with 25 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs, 44 walks and 56 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.
- He's slashing .285/.356/.483 on the year.
Ramírez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 23
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 22
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 21
|4-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|4
|2
|at Pirates
|Jul. 19
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Steven Kwan Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
Kwan Stats
- Steven Kwan has 25 doubles, two triples, four home runs, 42 walks and 34 RBI (109 total hits). He has stolen 14 bases.
- He has a .271/.342/.373 slash line so far this season.
Kwan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 24
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 23
|4-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|7
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 21
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Pirates
|Jul. 19
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Bobby Witt Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Witt Jr. Stats
- Witt Jr. has 103 hits with 17 doubles, six triples, 16 home runs, 21 walks and 51 RBI. He's also stolen 28 bases.
- He has a slash line of .255/.294/.446 on the season.
- Witt Jr. has hit safely in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with a double.
Witt Jr. Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Guardians
|Jul. 24
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Yankees
|Jul. 23
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Yankees
|Jul. 22
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Yankees
|Jul. 21
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 19
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Salvador Pérez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Pérez Stats
- Salvador Perez has 15 doubles, 17 home runs, 12 walks and 43 RBI (85 total hits).
- He has a slash line of .246/.287/.438 on the season.
- Perez heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .100 with two home runs and three RBI.
Pérez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Guardians
|Jul. 24
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Yankees
|Jul. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|at Yankees
|Jul. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Yankees
|Jul. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
