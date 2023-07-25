Josh Bell Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Royals - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Bell (.324 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Royals.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Discover More About This Game
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell has 18 doubles, 11 home runs and 42 walks while batting .241.
- Bell is batting .389 with one homer during his last outings and is on a six-game hitting streak.
- In 59 of 91 games this year (64.8%) Bell has picked up a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (16.5%).
- In 12.1% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Bell has driven in a run in 37 games this year (40.7%), including nine games with more than one RBI (9.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 20.9% of his games this year (19 of 91), with two or more runs three times (3.3%).
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|42
|.238
|AVG
|.243
|.314
|OBP
|.343
|.366
|SLG
|.434
|14
|XBH
|15
|4
|HR
|7
|22
|RBI
|26
|39/19
|K/BB
|37/23
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.1 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Royals have a 5.17 team ERA that ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (121 total, 1.2 per game).
- Greinke (1-10) takes the mound for the Royals in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 5.03 ERA in 96 2/3 innings pitched, with 65 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty tossed four innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 39-year-old has a 5.03 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 19 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .286 to opposing hitters.
