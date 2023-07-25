The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Bell (.324 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Royals.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

Zack Greinke TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell has 18 doubles, 11 home runs and 42 walks while batting .241.

Bell is batting .389 with one homer during his last outings and is on a six-game hitting streak.

In 59 of 91 games this year (64.8%) Bell has picked up a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (16.5%).

In 12.1% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3% of his trips to the plate.

Bell has driven in a run in 37 games this year (40.7%), including nine games with more than one RBI (9.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 20.9% of his games this year (19 of 91), with two or more runs three times (3.3%).

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 42 .238 AVG .243 .314 OBP .343 .366 SLG .434 14 XBH 15 4 HR 7 22 RBI 26 39/19 K/BB 37/23 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings