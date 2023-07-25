Josh Naylor Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Royals - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Josh Naylor -- with a slugging percentage of .711 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Kansas City Royals, with Zack Greinke on the mound, on July 25 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Royals.
Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Explore More About This Game
Josh Naylor At The Plate
- Naylor leads Cleveland in total hits (103) this season while batting .309 with 37 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks sixth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 41st and he is 16th in slugging.
- Naylor has picked up a hit in 59 of 89 games this year, with multiple hits 32 times.
- In 15.7% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Naylor has driven in a run in 40 games this year (44.9%), including 19 games with more than one RBI (21.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored in 34.8% of his games this season (31 of 89), with two or more runs eight times (9.0%).
Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|44
|.314
|AVG
|.305
|.348
|OBP
|.347
|.491
|SLG
|.530
|16
|XBH
|21
|7
|HR
|8
|31
|RBI
|45
|30/11
|K/BB
|27/10
|2
|SB
|4
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 25th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals' 5.17 team ERA ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (121 total, 1.2 per game).
- Greinke (1-10) takes the mound for the Royals in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 5.03 ERA in 96 2/3 innings pitched, with 65 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the right-hander threw four innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 39-year-old has an ERA of 5.03, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .286 against him.
