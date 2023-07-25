Steven Kwan Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Royals - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Steven Kwan (.396 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Royals.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan leads Cleveland with a slugging percentage of .373, fueled by 31 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 43rd in batting average, 47th in on base percentage, and 125th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.
- Kwan has picked up a hit in 68.4% of his 98 games this season, with more than one hit in 31.6% of them.
- He has hit a home run in 4.1% of his games this season, and 0.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 22.4% of his games this season, Kwan has notched at least one RBI. In seven of those games (7.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 52 times this year (53.1%), including 11 games with multiple runs (11.2%).
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|48
|.264
|AVG
|.279
|.351
|OBP
|.333
|.368
|SLG
|.378
|16
|XBH
|15
|2
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|22
|31/25
|K/BB
|19/17
|7
|SB
|7
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.17).
- Royals pitchers combine to allow 121 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Greinke (1-10) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 5.03 ERA in 96 2/3 innings pitched, with 65 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, the righty went four innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 39-year-old has put up a 5.03 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .286 to his opponents.
