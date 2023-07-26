Amed Rosario Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Royals - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Amed Rosario -- with a slugging percentage of .450 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Kansas City Royals, with Alec Marsh on the hill, on July 26 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Royals.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Royals Starter: Alec Marsh
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Amed Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is batting .260 with 19 doubles, six triples, three home runs and 22 walks.
- Rosario has gotten a hit in 63 of 94 games this season (67.0%), including 22 multi-hit games (23.4%).
- He has gone deep in three games this year (3.2%), homering in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- Rosario has driven home a run in 29 games this year (30.9%), including more than one RBI in 8.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 39 games this year (41.5%), including multiple runs in 10 games.
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|45
|.313
|AVG
|.207
|.361
|OBP
|.240
|.469
|SLG
|.259
|22
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|1
|23
|RBI
|17
|33/14
|K/BB
|44/8
|7
|SB
|2
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.18).
- The Royals rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (123 total, 1.2 per game).
- Marsh gets the start for the Royals, his fifth of the season. He is 0-4 with a 6.20 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 20 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Friday against the New York Yankees, the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.20, with 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .244 against him.
