Amed Rosario -- with a slugging percentage of .450 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Kansas City Royals, with Alec Marsh on the hill, on July 26 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Alec Marsh

Alec Marsh TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Amed Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is batting .260 with 19 doubles, six triples, three home runs and 22 walks.

Rosario has gotten a hit in 63 of 94 games this season (67.0%), including 22 multi-hit games (23.4%).

He has gone deep in three games this year (3.2%), homering in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

Rosario has driven home a run in 29 games this year (30.9%), including more than one RBI in 8.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 39 games this year (41.5%), including multiple runs in 10 games.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 45 .313 AVG .207 .361 OBP .240 .469 SLG .259 22 XBH 6 2 HR 1 23 RBI 17 33/14 K/BB 44/8 7 SB 2

Royals Pitching Rankings