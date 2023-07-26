Currently the Cleveland Browns are 14th in the NFL in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +3500.

Watch the Browns this season on Fubo!

Browns Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +400

+400 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3500

Looking to place a futures bet on the Browns to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cleveland Betting Insights

Cleveland went 7-9-0 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Browns games.

Cleveland ranked 14th in total offense (349.1 yards per game) and 14th in total defense (331.5 yards allowed per game) last year.

At home last season, the Browns were 4-4. Away, they were 3-6.

Cleveland had three wins as the favorite (in seven games) and three wins as an underdog (nine games).

In the AFC North the Browns were 3-3, and in the conference as a whole they went 4-8.

Browns Impact Players

Nick Chubb ran for 1,525 yards (89.7 per game) and 12 touchdowns in 17 games last year.

In addition, Chubb had 27 catches for 239 yards and one touchdown.

In the passing game, Amari Cooper scored nine TDs, hauling in 78 balls for 1,160 yards (68.2 per game).

In the passing game a season ago, Donovan Peoples-Jones scored three TDs, catching 61 balls for 839 yards (49.4 per game).

In six games, Deshaun Watson passed for 1,102 yards (183.7 per game), with seven touchdowns and five interceptions, and a completion percentage of 58.2%.

As a key defensive contributor, Myles Garrett compiled 60 tackles, 18.0 TFL, and 16 sacks in 16 games last year.

Bet on Browns to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Browns NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Bengals - +900 2 September 18 @ Steelers - +5000 3 September 24 Titans - +6600 4 October 1 Ravens - +2000 6 October 15 49ers - +900 7 October 22 @ Colts - +10000 8 October 29 @ Seahawks - +3000 9 November 5 Cardinals - +20000 10 November 12 @ Ravens - +2000 11 November 19 Steelers - +5000 12 November 26 @ Broncos - +5000 13 December 3 @ Rams - +6600 14 December 10 Jaguars - +2500 15 December 17 Bears - +6600 16 December 24 @ Texans - +15000 17 December 28 Jets - +1600 18 January 7 @ Bengals - +900

Odds are current as of July 26 at 5:21 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.