Gabriel Arias returns to action for the Cleveland Guardians against Alec Marsh and the Kansas City RoyalsJuly 26 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 21 against the Phillies) he went 0-for-2.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field

Royals Starter: Alec Marsh

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

Arias has five doubles, four home runs and 22 walks while batting .179.

Arias has recorded a hit in 21 of 54 games this year (38.9%), including four multi-hit games (7.4%).

He has homered in 7.4% of his games this year, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

In four games this year (7.4%), Arias has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 10 of 54 games (18.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 25 .121 AVG .230 .256 OBP .321 .167 SLG .419 3 XBH 6 0 HR 4 0 RBI 6 27/12 K/BB 25/10 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings