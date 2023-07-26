Wednesday's game between the Cleveland Guardians (50-51) and the Kansas City Royals (29-74) at Progressive Field has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Guardians coming out on top. Game time is at 1:10 PM on July 26.

The Guardians will look to Gavin Williams (1-2) versus the Royals and Alec Marsh (0-4).

Guardians vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

  • When: Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
  • Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
  • How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Guardians vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Guardians 5, Royals 3.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Royals

  • Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Read More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

  • The Guardians have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.
  • The Guardians have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
  • The Guardians have won 29, or 58%, of the 50 games they've played as favorites this season.
  • Cleveland has entered 10 games this season favored by -200 or more and is 4-6 in those contests.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for the Guardians.
  • Cleveland has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 420 (4.2 per game).
  • The Guardians have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.86).

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
July 21 Phillies W 6-5 Gavin Williams vs Ranger Suárez
July 22 Phillies W 1-0 Tanner Bibee vs Zack Wheeler
July 23 Phillies L 8-5 Xzavion Curry vs Aaron Nola
July 24 Royals L 5-3 Logan Allen vs Ryan Yarbrough
July 25 Royals W 5-1 Aaron Civale vs Zack Greinke
July 26 Royals - Gavin Williams vs Alec Marsh
July 27 @ White Sox - Tanner Bibee vs Dylan Cease
July 28 @ White Sox - TBA vs Lucas Giolito
July 29 @ White Sox - Logan Allen vs Touki Toussaint
July 30 @ White Sox - Aaron Civale vs Michael Kopech
July 31 @ Astros - Gavin Williams vs J.P. France

