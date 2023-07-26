Wednesday's game between the Cleveland Guardians (50-51) and the Kansas City Royals (29-74) at Progressive Field has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Guardians coming out on top. Game time is at 1:10 PM on July 26.

The Guardians will look to Gavin Williams (1-2) versus the Royals and Alec Marsh (0-4).

Guardians vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network

Guardians vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Guardians 5, Royals 3.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Guardians Performance Insights

The Guardians have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

The Guardians have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Guardians have won 29, or 58%, of the 50 games they've played as favorites this season.

Cleveland has entered 10 games this season favored by -200 or more and is 4-6 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for the Guardians.

Cleveland has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 420 (4.2 per game).

The Guardians have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.86).

