The Kansas City Royals and Bobby Witt Jr. hit the field at Progressive Field against Josh Naylor and the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday.

The Guardians are favored in this one, at -200, while the underdog Royals have +165 odds to win. A 10-run total is listed in the matchup.

Guardians vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -200 +165 10 -120 +100 - - -

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 2-2.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Guardians and their opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have won 29 of the 50 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (58%).

Cleveland has gone 4-6 (winning 40% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -200 or shorter.

The Guardians have a 66.7% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Cleveland has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 100 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 42 of those games (42-54-4).

The Guardians have collected a 7-3-0 record against the spread this season (covering 70% of the time).

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 27-24 23-27 20-16 30-35 33-30 17-21

