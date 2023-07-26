Josh Naylor and the Cleveland Guardians hit the field on Wednesday at Progressive Field against Alec Marsh, who is starting for the Kansas City Royals. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians have hit the fewest home runs in baseball this season (76).

Cleveland's .383 slugging percentage is the fifth-lowest average in MLB.

The Guardians have the 15th-ranked batting average in the majors (.252).

Cleveland is the 24th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.2 runs per game (420 total).

The Guardians are 20th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .314.

The Guardians strike out 6.9 times per game, the least Ks in baseball.

The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by Cleveland's pitching staff ranks 27th in the majors.

Cleveland has a 3.86 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Guardians have the 11th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.261).

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Gavin Williams (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 3.74 ERA in 33 2/3 innings pitched, with 26 strikeouts.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went four innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

Williams has recorded one quality start this year.

Williams enters this matchup with five outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

He has made one appearance this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 7/21/2023 Phillies W 6-5 Home Gavin Williams Ranger Suárez 7/22/2023 Phillies W 1-0 Home Tanner Bibee Zack Wheeler 7/23/2023 Phillies L 8-5 Home Xzavion Curry Aaron Nola 7/24/2023 Royals L 5-3 Home Logan Allen Ryan Yarbrough 7/25/2023 Royals W 5-1 Home Aaron Civale Zack Greinke 7/26/2023 Royals - Home Gavin Williams Alec Marsh 7/27/2023 White Sox - Away Tanner Bibee Dylan Cease 7/28/2023 White Sox - Away - Lucas Giolito 7/29/2023 White Sox - Away Logan Allen Touki Toussaint 7/30/2023 White Sox - Away Aaron Civale Michael Kopech 7/31/2023 Astros - Away Gavin Williams J.P. France

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.