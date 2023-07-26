Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (50-51) will host Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals (29-74) at Progressive Field on Wednesday, July 26, with a start time of 1:10 PM ET.

The Royals are +165 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Guardians (-200). The total for the contest has been set at 10 runs.

Guardians vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams - CLE (1-2, 3.74 ERA) vs Alec Marsh - KC (0-4, 6.20 ERA)

Guardians vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Guardians vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have been favorites in 50 games this season and won 29 (58%) of those contests.

The Guardians have a 4-6 record (winning 40% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -200 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Cleveland has a 66.7% chance to win.

The Guardians have a 2-2 record over the four games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Cleveland and its opponents combined to hit the over six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Royals have come away with 26 wins in the 90 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Royals have come away with a win nine times in 31 chances when named as an underdog of at least +165 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Guardians vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Josh Naylor 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+100) Josh Bell 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+135) José Ramírez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+130) Myles Straw 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+195) Amed Rosario 1.5 (+140) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+150)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 19th 2nd

