The Cleveland Guardians (50-51) and Kansas City Royals (29-74) play a rubber match on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET, with the series deadlocked at 1-1.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Gavin Williams (1-2) to the mound, while Alec Marsh (0-4) will get the nod for the Royals.

Guardians vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Williams - CLE (1-2, 3.74 ERA) vs Marsh - KC (0-4, 6.20 ERA)

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Gavin Williams

The Guardians will send Williams (1-2) to the mound for his seventh start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed five hits in four innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The 24-year-old has pitched in six games this season with an ERA of 3.74, a 1.73 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.307.

He has one quality starts in six chances this season.

Williams has five starts of five or more innings this season in six chances. He averages 5.5 innings per outing.

He has made six appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Gavin Williams vs. Royals

The Royals have scored 380 runs this season, which ranks 29th in MLB. They have 796 hits, 23rd in baseball, with 91 home runs (28th in the league).

The Royals have gone 9-for-45 with two doubles, a triple and three RBI in 12 2/3 innings this season against the right-hander.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alec Marsh

Marsh (0-4 with a 6.20 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his fifth of the season.

His last time out came on Friday against the New York Yankees, when the righty threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing five hits.

In four games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.20, with 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .244 against him.

Marsh has recorded one quality start this year.

Marsh is aiming for his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages five frames per start.

