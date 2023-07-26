Josh Bell -- with a slugging percentage of .556 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Kansas City Royals, with Alec Marsh on the mound, on July 26 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Royals.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Progressive Field

Royals Starter: Alec Marsh

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell has 19 doubles, 11 home runs and 42 walks while hitting .242.

Bell will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .294 in his last games.

Bell has reached base via a hit in 60 games this season (of 92 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.

He has homered in 12.0% of his games this season, and 3% of his plate appearances.

Bell has an RBI in 37 of 92 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 20 times this season (21.7%), including three games with multiple runs (3.3%).

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 42 .240 AVG .243 .314 OBP .343 .371 SLG .434 15 XBH 15 4 HR 7 22 RBI 26 39/19 K/BB 37/23 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings