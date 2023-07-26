Josh Bell Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Royals - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Josh Bell -- with a slugging percentage of .556 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Kansas City Royals, with Alec Marsh on the mound, on July 26 at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Royals.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Royals Starter: Alec Marsh
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell has 19 doubles, 11 home runs and 42 walks while hitting .242.
- Bell will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .294 in his last games.
- Bell has reached base via a hit in 60 games this season (of 92 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.
- He has homered in 12.0% of his games this season, and 3% of his plate appearances.
- Bell has an RBI in 37 of 92 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 20 times this season (21.7%), including three games with multiple runs (3.3%).
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|42
|.240
|AVG
|.243
|.314
|OBP
|.343
|.371
|SLG
|.434
|15
|XBH
|15
|4
|HR
|7
|22
|RBI
|26
|39/19
|K/BB
|37/23
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.18).
- Royals pitchers combine to surrender 123 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Marsh makes the start for the Royals, his fifth of the season. He is 0-4 with a 6.20 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Friday against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In four games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.20, with 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .244 against him.
