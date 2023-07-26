Josh Naylor -- with an on-base percentage of .275 in his past 10 games, 68 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Kansas City Royals, with Alec Marsh on the hill, on July 26 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Alec Marsh

Alec Marsh TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Josh Naylor At The Plate

Naylor leads Cleveland in total hits (103) this season while batting .306 with 37 extra-base hits.

He ranks seventh in batting average, 44th in on base percentage, and 18th in slugging among qualified batters in MLB.

In 65.6% of his games this year (59 of 90), Naylor has picked up at least one hit, and in 32 of those games (35.6%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in 15.6% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

Naylor has picked up an RBI in 44.4% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 21.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in nine contests.

He has scored in 31 of 90 games this season, and more than once 8 times.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 44 .306 AVG .305 .340 OBP .347 .480 SLG .530 16 XBH 21 7 HR 8 31 RBI 45 30/11 K/BB 27/10 2 SB 4

Royals Pitching Rankings