Josh Naylor Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Royals - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Josh Naylor -- with an on-base percentage of .275 in his past 10 games, 68 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Kansas City Royals, with Alec Marsh on the hill, on July 26 at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Royals.
Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Royals Starter: Alec Marsh
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Josh Naylor At The Plate
- Naylor leads Cleveland in total hits (103) this season while batting .306 with 37 extra-base hits.
- He ranks seventh in batting average, 44th in on base percentage, and 18th in slugging among qualified batters in MLB.
- In 65.6% of his games this year (59 of 90), Naylor has picked up at least one hit, and in 32 of those games (35.6%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in 15.6% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Naylor has picked up an RBI in 44.4% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 21.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in nine contests.
- He has scored in 31 of 90 games this season, and more than once 8 times.
Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|44
|.306
|AVG
|.305
|.340
|OBP
|.347
|.480
|SLG
|.530
|16
|XBH
|21
|7
|HR
|8
|31
|RBI
|45
|30/11
|K/BB
|27/10
|2
|SB
|4
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.18).
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (123 total, 1.2 per game).
- Marsh gets the start for the Royals, his fifth of the season. He is 0-4 with a 6.20 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Friday against the New York Yankees, when he went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In four games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 6.20, with 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .244 against him.
