MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Wednesday, July 26
If you're looking for Wednesday's probable pitchers, you've come to the right place. Keep reading to find a breakdown of the day's expected starting pitchers, which features a showdown between Jack Flaherty and the Cardinals versus Zac Gallen and the Diamondbacks.
Read on to find the probable pitcher matchups for every game on the schedule for July 26.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Rockies at Nationals Probable Pitchers
The Colorado Rockies will send Peter Lambert (2-1) to the bump as they play the Nationals, who will look to Jake Irvin (3-5) for the game between the clubs on Wednesday.
|COL: Lambert
|WSH: Irvin
|16 (39.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|14 (68.1 IP)
|5.49
|ERA
|5.00
|8.9
|K/9
|7.0
Vegas Odds for Rockies at Nationals
- WSH Odds to Win: -135
- COL Odds to Win: +110
Live Stream Rockies at Nationals
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN (regional restrictions may apply)
Marlins at Rays Probable Pitchers
The Miami Marlins will send Sandy Alcantara (3-9) to the mound as they play the Rays, who will look to Zach Eflin (11-5) when the teams play Wednesday.
|MIA: Alcantara
|TB: Eflin
|20 (126.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|19 (112.1 IP)
|4.77
|ERA
|3.36
|7.6
|K/9
|9.1
Vegas Odds for Marlins at Rays
- TB Odds to Win: -165
- MIA Odds to Win: +140
Live Stream Marlins at Rays
- Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSUN (regional restrictions may apply)
Royals at Guardians Probable Pitchers
The Kansas City Royals will send Alec Marsh (0-4) to the bump as they take on the Guardians, who will give the start to Gavin Williams (1-2) for the game between the teams on Wednesday.
|KC: Marsh
|CLE: Williams
|4 (20.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|6 (33.2 IP)
|6.20
|ERA
|3.74
|10.6
|K/9
|7.0
Vegas Odds for Royals at Guardians
- CLE Odds to Win: -200
- KC Odds to Win: +165
Live Stream Royals at Guardians
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Mariners at Twins Probable Pitchers
The Seattle Mariners will send Bryce Miller (6-3) to the bump as they face the Twins, who will give the start to Joe Ryan (9-6) when the teams meet Wednesday.
|SEA: Miller
|MIN: Ryan
|13 (69.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|20 (118.1 IP)
|3.50
|ERA
|3.88
|8.3
|K/9
|10.7
Vegas Odds for Mariners at Twins
- MIN Odds to Win: -130
- SEA Odds to Win: +105
Live Stream Mariners at Twins
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Reds at Brewers Probable Pitchers
The Cincinnati Reds will send Ben Lively (4-5) to the bump as they take on the Brewers, who will counter with Freddy Peralta (6-8) when the clubs meet Wednesday.
|CIN: Lively
|MIL: Peralta
|12 (60.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|19 (103 IP)
|3.88
|ERA
|4.63
|8.8
|K/9
|10.3
Vegas Odds for Reds at Brewers
- MIL Odds to Win: -145
- CIN Odds to Win: +120
Live Stream Reds at Brewers
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSWI (regional restrictions may apply)
Cardinals at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
The St. Louis Cardinals will send Flaherty (7-6) to the hill as they take on the Diamondbacks, who will look to Gallen (11-4) for the matchup between the teams on Wednesday.
|STL: Flaherty
|ARI: Gallen
|19 (104.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|21 (130.1 IP)
|4.39
|ERA
|3.18
|8.8
|K/9
|9.3
Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Diamondbacks
- ARI Odds to Win: -155
- STL Odds to Win: +125
Live Stream Cardinals at Diamondbacks
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Streaming: ARID (regional restrictions may apply)
Pirates at Padres Probable Pitchers
The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Johan Oviedo (3-11) to the bump as they take on the Padres, who will counter with Seth Lugo (4-4) for the matchup between the clubs on Wednesday.
|PIT: Oviedo
|SD: Lugo
|20 (111.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|14 (75 IP)
|4.77
|ERA
|3.72
|8.2
|K/9
|8.5
Vegas Odds for Pirates at Padres
- SD Odds to Win: -210
- PIT Odds to Win: +170
Live Stream Pirates at Padres
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Blue Jays at Dodgers Probable Pitchers
The Toronto Blue Jays will send Yusei Kikuchi (7-3) to the hill as they take on the Dodgers, who will hand the ball to Tony Gonsolin (5-3) when the teams meet Wednesday.
|TOR: Kikuchi
|LAD: Gonsolin
|20 (103.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|15 (77.2 IP)
|3.92
|ERA
|3.94
|9.4
|K/9
|7.3
Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Dodgers
- LAD Odds to Win: -140
- TOR Odds to Win: +115
Live Stream Blue Jays at Dodgers
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet LA (regional restrictions may apply)
Orioles at Phillies Probable Pitchers
The Baltimore Orioles will send Kyle Bradish (6-5) to the mound as they play the Phillies, who will look to Ranger Suarez (2-5) when the clubs play Wednesday.
|BAL: Bradish
|PHI: Suarez
|18 (97.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|13 (73 IP)
|3.05
|ERA
|4.07
|8.5
|K/9
|8.3
Vegas Odds for Orioles at Phillies
- PHI Odds to Win: -120
- BAL Odds to Win: +100
Live Stream Orioles at Phillies
- Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-PH (regional restrictions may apply)
Angels at Tigers Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Angels will send Patrick Sandoval (5-7) to the bump as they play the Tigers, who will give the start to Michael Lorenzen (5-6) when the teams face off Wednesday.
|LAA: Sandoval
|DET: Lorenzen
|17 (93 IP)
|Games/IP
|17 (100.2 IP)
|4.26
|ERA
|3.49
|7.5
|K/9
|6.8
Vegas Odds for Angels at Tigers
- LAA Odds to Win: -115
- DET Odds to Win: -105
Live Stream Angels at Tigers
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSDET (regional restrictions may apply)
Mets at Yankees Probable Pitchers
The New York Mets will send Jose Quintana (0-1) to the mound as they face the Yankees, who will give the start to Carlos Rodon (0-3) when the clubs play Wednesday.
|NYM: Quintana
|NYY: Rodon
|1 (5 IP)
|Games/IP
|3 (14.2 IP)
|3.60
|ERA
|7.36
|5.4
|K/9
|6.7
Vegas Odds for Mets at Yankees
- NYY Odds to Win: -155
- NYM Odds to Win: +125
Live Stream Mets at Yankees
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: YES (regional restrictions may apply)
Braves at Red Sox Probable Pitchers
The Atlanta Braves will send Spencer Strider (11-3) to the bump as they face the Red Sox, who will hand the ball to Brayan Bello (7-6) for the game between the clubs Wednesday.
|ATL: Strider
|BOS: Bello
|20 (116.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|16 (90 IP)
|3.86
|ERA
|3.60
|14.6
|K/9
|7.8
Vegas Odds for Braves at Red Sox
- ATL Odds to Win: -165
- BOS Odds to Win: +135
Live Stream Braves at Red Sox
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: ESPN (regional restrictions may apply)
Rangers at Astros Probable Pitchers
The Texas Rangers will send Andrew Heaney (6-6) to the mound as they face the Astros, who will counter with Framber Valdez (8-6) when the clubs play on Wednesday.
|TEX: Heaney
|HOU: Valdez
|19 (96.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|19 (122.1 IP)
|4.58
|ERA
|2.94
|9.3
|K/9
|9.8
Vegas Odds for Rangers at Astros
- HOU Odds to Win: -185
- TEX Odds to Win: +150
Live Stream Rangers at Astros
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet SW (regional restrictions may apply)
Cubs at White Sox Probable Pitchers
The Chicago Cubs will send Marcus Stroman (10-7) to the hill as they play the White Sox, who will give the start to Lance Lynn (6-9) for the matchup between the clubs on Wednesday.
|CHC: Stroman
|CHW: Lynn
|21 (122.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|20 (115 IP)
|3.09
|ERA
|6.18
|7.7
|K/9
|10.9
Vegas Odds for Cubs at White Sox
- CHC Odds to Win: -120
- CHW Odds to Win: +100
Live Stream Cubs at White Sox
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CHI (regional restrictions may apply)
Athletics at Giants Probable Pitchers
The Oakland Athletics will send Hogan Harris (2-4) to the hill as they face the Giants, who will hand the ball to Alex Wood (4-4) for the game between the clubs on Wednesday.
|OAK: Harris
|SF: Wood
|11 (53 IP)
|Games/IP
|15 (57.2 IP)
|6.11
|ERA
|4.99
|7.8
|K/9
|8.0
Live Stream Athletics at Giants
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-BA (regional restrictions may apply)
