Steven Kwan Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Royals - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Steven Kwan -- with a slugging percentage of .568 in his past 10 games, including six extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Kansas City Royals, with Alec Marsh on the mound, on July 26 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Royals.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Royals Starter: Alec Marsh
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan leads Cleveland with a slugging percentage of .372, fueled by 31 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 44th in batting average, 51st in on base percentage, and 126th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.
- Kwan has reached base via a hit in 68 games this season (of 99 played), and had multiple hits in 31 of those games.
- Looking at the 99 games he has played this season, he's homered in four of them (4.0%), and in 0.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Kwan has an RBI in 22 of 99 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 52 games this season (52.5%), including multiple runs in 11 games.
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|48
|.263
|AVG
|.279
|.349
|OBP
|.333
|.366
|SLG
|.378
|16
|XBH
|15
|2
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|22
|31/25
|K/BB
|19/17
|7
|SB
|7
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective eight K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.18).
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (123 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Royals are sending Marsh (0-4) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 0-4 with a 6.20 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Friday against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.20, with 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .244 batting average against him.
