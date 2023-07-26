Steven Kwan -- with a slugging percentage of .568 in his past 10 games, including six extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Kansas City Royals, with Alec Marsh on the mound, on July 26 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Royals.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field

Royals Starter: Alec Marsh

Alec Marsh TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan leads Cleveland with a slugging percentage of .372, fueled by 31 extra-base hits.

He ranks 44th in batting average, 51st in on base percentage, and 126th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.

Kwan has reached base via a hit in 68 games this season (of 99 played), and had multiple hits in 31 of those games.

Looking at the 99 games he has played this season, he's homered in four of them (4.0%), and in 0.9% of his trips to the dish.

Kwan has an RBI in 22 of 99 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 52 games this season (52.5%), including multiple runs in 11 games.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 48 .263 AVG .279 .349 OBP .333 .366 SLG .378 16 XBH 15 2 HR 2 12 RBI 22 31/25 K/BB 19/17 7 SB 7

Royals Pitching Rankings